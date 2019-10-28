Affidavit: 11-year-old reports mom for DUI after crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a Memphis woman was drinking before crashing her car Saturday afternoon with her young daughter inside.
An officer responded to the scene near Weakley Avenue and Nicholas Street around 5:30 p.m. where a paramedic was treating 51-year-old Ramennie McGill.
According to the police report, McGill’s 11-year-old daughter told the officer her mom was drunk and ran off the road. The girl was in the front passenger seat at the time of the crash.
The officer noted in the report that McGill staggered while walking, had slurred speech and bloodshot, watery eyes and smelled of alcohol.
According to the report, McGill admitted to drinking half a pint of vodka before driving. She also didn’t have insurance and her license was revoked.
Police arrested McGill for driving under the influence, DUI-child endangerment, public intoxication, reckless driving, driving without a valid license and driving without insurance.
