Clouds stick around, rain returns mid-week

REST OF THE WEEK: We will have another day with clouds tomorrow, but you will at least see some peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. It will be dry tomorrow during the day, but rain will start to move in late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning as a front approaches the Mid-South. Scattered showers and storms will be likely on Wednesday and Thursday. Rainfall totals will range from 1 to 3 inches. Severe weather chances are low with this system. Rain will move out late afternoon Thursday, so it will be dry for trick-or-treaters on Thursday evening. Highs will go from the mid 60s Wednesday down to the 50s Thursday. Overnight lows will drop to the 30s behind the front, so frost will be possible Friday morning.