Clouds stick around, rain returns mid-week

Clouds are lingering in the Mid-South this morning and some spotty drizzle will be possible. There is also potential for patchy fog. It will remain cloudy all day, which means temperatures will only reach the lower 60s. Tonight will also be cloudy with lows in the mid 50s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 64. Winds will be south at 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 55. Winds south at 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: We will have another day with clouds tomorrow, but you will at least see some peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. It will be dry tomorrow during the day, but rain will start to move in late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning as a front approaches the Mid-South. Scattered showers and storms will be likely on Wednesday and Thursday. Rainfall totals will range from 1 to 3 inches. Severe weather chances are low with this system. Rain will move out late afternoon Thursday, so it will be dry for trick-or-treaters on Thursday evening. Highs will go from the mid 60s Wednesday down to the 50s Thursday. Overnight lows will drop to the 30s behind the front, so frost will be possible Friday morning.
WEEKEND: It will be dry and sunny over the weekend, but it will also be cold. Highs will only climb to the mid to upper 50s and lows will be in the lower to mid 30s. Frost will be possible on Saturday and Sunday morning.
