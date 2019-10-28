Episode 6 of ‘Bluff City Law’ promises hot topics, current issues and a healthy dose of heart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday’s episode of “Bluff City Law” has Sydney and Elijah trying two separate cases for a former college football star who is dying while Della revisits her past as she prepares for the spotlight.
Elijah is star struck when the “Marvelous Marcus Wright” comes to him for help, but the mood quickly takes a turn when Elijah learns Marcus wants help dying.
“We are taking on the big issues, and honestly, the right to die is a complicated issue,” said Jayne Atkinson who plays Della Bedford.
Atkinson says the case tackles more than just the right to die. The episode digs into the plight of the uninsured and the treatment of college athletes.
“We’re pushing the envelope on these issues, which I think is very courageous of our show,” said Atkinson.
Her character shows her own courage in Monday’s episode, sharing her “coming out” story as viewers meet for the first time Della’s wife, played by Tony Award-nominated actres Beth Malone.
As Della prepares to receive a lifetime achievement award, viewers discover her journey to living an authentic life wasn’t easy.
“Bluff City Law” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on WMC Action News 5.
