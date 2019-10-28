ESPN’s College GameDay coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time in the show’s 32-year history, ESPN’s popular football show, College GameDay is coming to the University of Memphis.
The network announced the decision Monday afternoon. The eight-time Emmy Award-winning show will be set up around the 24th-ranked Memphis Tigers match-up against the 15th-ranked SMU Mustangs, which is slated for a 6:30 PM kickoff as the national prime time game on ABC this Saturday.
The show, featuring hosts Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, broadcasts live Saturday mornings during college football season, usually from the campus of the team hosting a featured match-up on either ESPN or ABC. The hosts provide analysis and predictions for the day’s games with rowdy college football fans surrounding the set.
Memphis has been the host of the basketball edition of the show three times, the most recent host appearance was Feb. 8, 2014.
