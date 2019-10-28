Halloween-related injuries send thousands to hospital

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- The scariest night of the year just got a little scarier. With about 16 thousand patients going to emergency rooms for Halloween-related injuries in 2017, there’s a lot that could go wrong.
Candy? Check. Costume? Check. Flashlight? Did you forget that one? Forty-one million children will head out to trick-or-treat this Halloween, but 63 percent of them will not be carrying a flashlight. Without one, drivers have a hard time seeing them. So, what other safety tips should parents know?
Also limit trick-or-treating to your neighborhood or to people that you know. Put a name tag and your phone number on your kid’s costume. Make sure for children under 12 that they are accompanied by an adult and they have a cell phone on them and they know how to call 911 in case they get lost. For kids with food allergies, always carry an Epi-Pen and skip candy that doesn’t carry a label. Some fun-sized candy can often have different ingredients than regular-sized candy. And be sure to check all the candy before you eat it. Tampering is rare, but you still need to throw any treats away that looked spoiled, unwrapped or suspicious.
Also, do not use decorative contact lenses. While the packaging on decorative lenses will often make claims such as “one size fits all,” or “no need to see an eye specialist,” obtaining decorative contact lenses without a prescription is both dangerous and illegal. This can cause pain, inflammation, and serious eye disorders and infections, which may lead to permanent vision loss.
