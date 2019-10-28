McNairy County residents hit with deadly weekend storm

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - McNairy County, Tenn. - Strong winds Saturday morning brought down trees across McNairy county and turned heavy rains deadly, as a man was killed when he was crushed by a falling tree tending to a pet outside.
McNairy County Schools remained closed Monday and Tuesday as a result of widespread damage throughout the county, and county officials cautioned schools might be closed even longer because of extensive power outages.
"It's going to be the largest debris cleanup in the history of McNairy County. We probably have about 50 to 60 percent of our county that's affected," said Larry Smith, McNairy County Mayor.
Smith declared a state of emergency for the county Sunday after powerful winds toppled trees, damaged homes and cut off power. The declaration is the first step in seeing whether the area could meet thresholds for federal relief funds. Smith said the county is still reeling from historic flood damage earlier this year, which used up money in county coffers.
By Monday chainsaws, county-wide, were running full blast as neighbors pitched in to clean up.
As of mid-day Monday, 40 percent of the county remained without power. The figure was 65 percent Sunday. Officials from neighboring counties stepped in to help tally the amount of damage.
“We are still doing initial damage assessments,” said Allen Strickland, McNairy County EMA Director. “We were out yesterday. We have five teams out today with EMA directors from across west Tennessee that have come in to help.”
Strickland said the damage appeared to be because of straight-line winds and advised the National Weather Service from Memphis would likely send a survey team to look at the damage.
Residents like Larry McCullar near Selmer ran to the basement Saturday morning to try and seek shelter as the wind kicked up. Multiple trees hit McCullar's house.
“Wind got up real hard and we heard it,” said McCullar. “Those hard winds didn’t last more than five to six minutes.”
The most serious damage appeared to be concentrated in the eastern part of McNairy County. In Adamsville, homes and businesses were damaged and dozens of trees were blown down.
Adamsville is where Ray Wood, 63, was killed by a falling tree, as first reported by the Tennessee River Valley News.
“He went outside to retrieve a pet, check on a pet, bring it indoors and a tree fell on him, as I understand it,” said Smith.
Wood’s family asked for privacy when contacted by WMC Action News 5, as they continued to process their unexpected loss. Loved ones said visitation for Wood was scheduled for Monday night, with the funeral set for Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.