Mid-South schools out after weekend storms knock out power

CORINTH, Miss. (WMC) - Schools are closed in McNairy County, Tennessee, and Corinth, Mississippi, on Monday after weekend storm damage.
Remnants of Tropical Storm Olga brought rain and strong wind to the area.
McNairy County is under a state of emergency after the storm knocked down trees and zapped power.
The Eastview Civic Center has been set up as a place for people to drop off items for first responders.
Despite Alcorn County Electric Power Association working all weekend to restore power, nearly 3,500 people were still without power as of Sunday night, down from a peak of 16,000.
Corinth School District is closed Monday. Schools in McNairy County will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
