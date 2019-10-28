N.C. man wins $200K lottery prize on his way to last round of chemotherapy

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina man became a big lottery winner over the weekend after purchasing his winning ticket on the way to his final chemotherapy treatment.
According to information from the North Carolina Education Lottery, Ronnie Foster said he bought a $1 ticket, won $5 and then traded the $5 for two more tickets. That second ticket netted him $200,000.
Foster, a retired Department of Transportation worker, is battling colon cancer.
He said he was already happy because it was his last round of chemo, but noted that winning the money made it his lucky day.
Foster claimed his prize Friday and after taxes, took home just over $141,000.
He said part of the money will go toward paying off some of the treatment costs not covered by his health insurance. He plans on saving the rest.
