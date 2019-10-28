Nearly 700 residents relocated after EF-1 tornado strikes Cottonwood Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Last week, the city announced parts of the Cottonwood Apartments were damaged so badly about 350 residents would need to relocate.
City officials are now saying another 350 people will have to vacate.
As you walk through the Cottonwood Apartments you’ll find toys, litter and signs asking residents to vacate apartments.
"Our staff are walking through the complex notifying those residents and placing those signs and information on each of those unit doors,” said Public Works Director Robert Knecht.
It’s been a week since an EF-1 tornado ripped through parts of Shelby County. It hit areas like Parkway Village the hardest. The damage appears to be greater than initially thought.
"1,000 to 1,100 people lived here. They were at 98 percent occupancy at 384 total units, if I recall. They only had eight vacancies in the whole complex,” said Knecht.
Knecht says the city is working to find other housing arrangements. The Red Cross has a 24-hour shelter for anyone in need.
"The shelter is a safe place for people who do not have a place to stay to come. We welcome them,” said Bob Wallace with the Mid-South Red Cross.
Knecht says residents have until Friday to vacate. October’s rent is being refunded and security deposits given back.
A multi-agency resource center is also available at the Park Village Christian Church on Knight Arnold.
