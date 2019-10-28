SCS school board discusses future of charter school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County school board members are meeting today--another step toward determining the future of one embattled charter school.
Officials from Southwest Early College High School addressed the board this afternoon hoping to keep their charter. The school came under question after an SCS investigation found several violations.
An investigation into the school found that Southwest relied on unlicensed teachers and failed to provide services to special needs students. District leaders are faced with the question of whether to revoke the school’s charter.
A final decision is expected at tomorrow’s board meeting. If the charter is revoked, Southwest can appeal to the state.
