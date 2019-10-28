Shelby County youth recruited to spread importance of 2020 census

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every ten years in the U.S. since 1790, there has been a census. The next census will start in March, and U.S. leaders are looking at Shelby County students to help spread the word.
The 1,000 SCS fifth graders who filled the Liberty Bowl on Monday don’t remember 2010; some weren’t even born. It was the last time a census took place in the United States, and now government leaders need Shelby County students’ help spreading the word about the 2020 census.
“We think the students play a very important role because they take the message back to their parents and families about how important the census is,” Director of the U.S. Census Bureau Dr. Steve Dillingham said.
“The National Census Bureau chose us to kick off the 2020 census,” Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray said.
Dillingham has been making stops around the country to talk about participating in the 2020 census. In Memphis, he was at the Liberty Bowl talking to kids about the census, as well as meeting with city and county officials and meeting members of the area's complete count committee.
“I just learned this morning while I was touring the city, the Mayor has a complete count committee of 55 people,” Dillingham said. “It’s a group of individuals committed to the 2020 census. They really are partners with us, and they get the community energized.”
For school officials, the census is important for government funded programs.
“More than $675 billion a year is allocated according to census data,” Dillingham said.
“This money will impact federal programs, after school programs, technology in the classroom and possibly reduce class size,” Ray said.
The year will be 2020, so, of course, there are more convenient options to participate in the census than the regular mail in questionnaire. Dillingham said for the first time ever you can participate though the phone and online.
All that information will come in the mail starting in March.
