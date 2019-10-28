Stubborn clouds will linger with cool temps

Clouds will continue to linger across the Mid-South this afternoon and some spotty drizzle will be possible. Highs will reach 60 or so with a light wind.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 53. Winds Light.
TUESDAY: We will have another day with clouds tomorrow, but you will at least see some peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. It will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 60s and a northeast wind at 5-10 mph. Clouds will increase Tuesday night with rain possible by morning and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms will be likely. Severe weather chances are low with this system.
HALLOWEEN: Rain will be likely in the morning, then taper off in the afternoon. It should be dry for trick-or-treaters Thursday evening. Highs will be in the 50s Thursday dropping into the 40s for Thursday evening. Overnight lows will drop to the 30s behind the front, so frost will be possible Friday morning.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the 50s.
WEEKEND: It will be dry and sunny over the weekend, but it will also be cold. Highs will only climb to the mid to upper 50s and lows will be in the lower to mid 30s. Frost will be possible on Saturday and Sunday morning.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.