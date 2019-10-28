Student detained after police find gun at Memphis school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a student at a Gestalt Community Schools high school was detained Monday after officers found a gun on campus.
Police responded to Power Center Academy High School near Winchester and Mendenhall Monday afternoon after the principal reported that there may be a student with a gun on campus.
The school was placed on a brief lockdown while officers searched the campus.
Police say they did find a gun and took a female student into custody.
No one was injured.
No other information has been released.
