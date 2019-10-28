Study says less than half of children get enough sleep during the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This Saturday, November 2nd, clocks will be changing from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time. People will need to set their clocks back one hour before bed on Saturday night.
That time change always throws people off, especially around bed time. For kids, it can be challenging getting them to bed and waking up on time.
New research says that less than half of kids in the US get enough sleep during the week. Researchers from Brown University surveyed parents of nearly 50,000 school-aged children, and they found only 48% got at least nine hours of sleep on an average weeknight.
Those who did get sufficient shut-eye were significantly more likely to have a positive outlook about school. The study said 44% were more likely to show interest and curiosity in learning new things, 33% more likely to do all of their homework, 28% more likely to care about doing well in school.
How much sleep should kids be getting? High schoolers should get between eight and 10 hours a night, while kids aged 6 to 12 should clock in between nine and 12 hours of sleep nightly, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Parents can help children get sufficient sleep by establishing regular bedtime routines, having all screens off at least 30 minutes before bedtime, and avoiding having any screens such as computers or televisions in children’s bedrooms.
