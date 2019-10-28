Buddist monk passes through Memphis on 3-month cross country bike tour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Zen Buddhist monk from Japan made his way through Memphis Monday. Did you see him? He was riding a bike!
Gregory Filson is doing a 3-month, cross country bike ride to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. He started his journey, in September, at the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C. and will end in California.
Filson started this journey to honor his father who passed away from Alzheimer’s.
“Basically cycling has been part of my life since childhood,” said Filson. "I had a little health scare a few years back. It turned out to be nothing but in that moment I came up with “Monk on a Bike.”
Filson was ordained a Soto Zen Buddhist monk at a small temple not far from Tokyo in 2010. This is his second ride across the country.
For more details visit the “Monk on a Bike” Facebook page.
