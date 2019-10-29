Apple iOS 13: Everything you need to know

Private sign-in. Apple goes big on digital privacy this time around. And a big part of that is its first sign-on service, which will let you sign on to lots of different apps through Apple, instead of creating separate log-on credentials. You can already use Facebook or Google to log on to a vast number of websites and services. But people who value their privacy may want to avoid giving those companies even more insight to what they do online, because the data can be mined for marketing and advertising.