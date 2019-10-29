Beale Street gears up for national broadcast of College GameDay in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Historic Beale Street is gearing up to host a huge event this weekend. For the first time ever for football, ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to the Bluff City!
College GameDay will put the University of Memphis and the entire city on the national stage! The official announcement came Monday afternoon.
This is as big as it gets for Memphis Tigers football. A video posted on the College Gameday twitter account made it official Monday afternoon. For the first time in school history, Memphis Tigers football will be featured on the premiere pregame show in the country.
“I’m happy for the program, for the city, for everybody involved it’s awesome,” Jason Smith, co-host of Jason and John Show on 92.9 ESPN Radio said.
Smith says this is a pivotal moment in Memphis football history. He expects a raucous atmosphere down on Beale Street Saturday for the entire 3-hour show that gets started at 8 a.m.
"When we as Memphians are proudest, it's when we're showing off this great jewel that we have here," Smith said.
University of Memphis Athletic Director Laird Veatch says the university is celebrating Monday.
“And then when it happens, you sort of sit back and realize, wow what an amazing moment for everybody involved,” University of Memphis Athletic Director Laird Veatch said.
The Memphis Tigers are also playing in the prime-time game Saturday night against Southern Methodist University in the Liberty Bowl.
“It really is an incredible opportunity,” Veatch said. “It’s almost hard to gauge and measure the amount of exposure and value that brings.”
Out on Tiger Lane, one die hard fan has his set up ready to go for the biggest game of the season.
"Oh man! I'm so excited!" Ron Rhea, Memphis Tigers Fan said. "It's so much better for the city. The exposure we're about to get on national television this Saturday morning is going to be fantastic!"
And on top of all that, it’s the homecoming game too!
If you haven't watched College Game Day before, there's always a celebrity guest picker and everyone is curious who that will be. Justin Timberlake? Penny Hardaway? We'll just have to wait and see.
U of M is having a special flash sale on tickets for the game with prices starting a $9.01. Go to www.GoTigersGoTix.com and enter promo code GAMEDAY to get tickets.
