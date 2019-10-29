College GameDay to broadcast from iconic Beale Street Saturday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Excitement is growing as we get closer and closer to Memphis football history this Saturday!
More details have been released that you need to know about College GameDay’s Bluff City broadcast! The location and time are set but many of the other details are still in the works.
Officials say everyone in the city is working together to make sure this broadcast shines a bright light on Memphis.
“It’s a party,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said. “That’s what it is, it’s a party, a three hour party celebrating Memphis.”
A party the entire city is invited to. The iconic Beale Street view is what the country will see on College GameDay Saturday morning from 8 to 11 a.m. The main stage will be set in the middle of the intersection of Beale Street and B.B. King.
"Hopefully someone in Chicago or Des Moines, Iowa will see this and say 'Hey I would like to spend a few days in Memphis,'" Strickland said.
Mayor Jim Strickland says the FedEx Forum has opened up their parking spaces for people coming to the show. Some 4,000 spots will be available. There will also be buses taking students downtown starting at 5:30 a.m.
"Just like Memphians are really seeing the positives of Memphis and that we're heading in the right direction, I think the national audience is going to see that," Strickland said.
Kevin Kane, President and CEO of Memphis Tourism says the millions of viewers seeing the best of Memphis will bring huge benefits.
“For three hours in the morning and then three to four more hours that evening,” Kane said. “So its basically Memphis, Memphis, Memphis all throughout the day.”
The U of M Athletic Director Laird Veatch says he supports the idea of GameDay broadcasting from Beale Street instead of Tiger Lane.
“The University and the city are in many ways one and the same,” said Veatch. “We are the University of Memphis. So that kind of sets us apart and I think ESPN looked at it as an opportunity to do something a little different and a little cool.”
Officials say it's not only important to have a large, energetic crowd at Beale Street for GameDay but also to have a sold out Liberty Bowl for the football game Saturday night against SMU. We're told more than 1,000 tickets were sold in the hour after the GameDay announcement.
Go to www.GoTigersGoTix.com and enter promo code GAMEDAY for the cheapest tickets!
