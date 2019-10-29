DOJ announces sentencing of Mid-South Vice Lord leaders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple Leaders of the Conservative Vice Lords/Concrete Cartel Street Gang were recently sentenced in connection to multiple armed robberies and drug trafficking, according to the U.S. Attorney of Western District of Tennessee Michael Dunavant.
The six men were sentenced for federal racketeering, business and pharmacy robberies and firearms and drug trafficking charges.
According to the Department of Justice, all six men committed 10 armed business and pharmacy robberies spanning from July 2015 to July 2017. The men allegedly distributed the stolen opioids or controlled substances on the streets of Memphis.
- Ariq Rayford, 22, was sentenced to 140 months in prison and five years of supervised release.
- William Pinkney, 22, was sentenced 160 months of prison and three years of supervised release.
- Tondwin Lewis, 26, faces 220 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
- DaVante Turner, 26, is set to face 240 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release as well.
- Makease Alexander, 26, was sentenced to 264 months in prison followed by three years supervised release;
- Nernest Nesby, 25, was sentenced to 481 months in prison with three years of supervised release to follow.
Evidence presented during a trial showed the leaders and its members operate mainly in Memphis and North Mississippi. The evidence also show the concrete cartel’s leadership is organized by region, state, city and communities. Areas including Whitehaven, Orange Mound, East Memphis, South Memphis and North Memphis are communities in which leaders are designated over.
The FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force and the Multi-Agency Gang Unit (MGU) of the Memphis Police Department worked to investigate this case.
