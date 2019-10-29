Downtown businesses hope College GameDay brings hungry customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day especially if you're getting ready for ESPN's College GameDay. Memphis breakfast spots downtown are hoping to cash in on the show's early start time.
“Come and fill your belly before you go out and pre-game all day long,” Arcade Restaurant Operations Manager Elise Platt said.
With ESPN’s College GameDay on Beale Street Saturday, breakfast spots are hoping the crowd grabs a bite to eat before the 8 a.m. air time. When Arcade Restaurant on South Main found out College GameDay would be only a few blocks away, managers knew it would be all hands on deck.
“We immediately thought, ‘OK we need to be fully staffed, extra prepared, everybody of course needs to be wearing their Tigers stuff,’” Platt said.
Breakfast spots are part of the group University of Memphis and city officials expect to feel the impact of College GameDay in the Bluff City.
“We invest a lot of money, time and resources in college athletics and in many ways this is a great example of why we do that,” University of Memphis Athletic Director Laird Veatch said. “The type of exposure that is presented to both our city and university.”
Arcade Restaurant opens at 7 a.m. and Saturday is already one of its busiest mornings of the week.
“For us we're like this will just be more people we get on a Saturday morning,” Platt said.
Some eateries are adjusting their hours to fit the College GameDay morning schedule. Blue City Café on Beale Street will open at 7 a.m. instead of its regular 11 a.m. on Saturday.
