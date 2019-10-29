Embattled Memphis pastor Andy Savage files state documents to set up new church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Embattled Memphis pastor Andy Savage is starting a new church, according to filings from the state of Tennessee. Savage, the former teaching pastor at Highpoint Church, resigned in March of 2018 after admitting to sexual misconduct with a high school student in Texas more than 20 years ago.
It remains unclear where the new church will be located, but an audio recording indicates there has been at least one meeting.
Savage’s new church, Grace Valley Church, was filed as a nonprofit corporation with the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office in early October. The address listed is to a home in Eads.
Amy Smith, an advocate for abuse survivors, posted a 34 minute clip of audio online Saturday. Smith told WMC Action News 5 that the recording was captured at an interest meeting for Savage’s new church.
“This whole experiment of starting a church--comes with its share of--it taps on my own struggles,” he said. “I have to face my demons in this thing.”
Savage can be heard speaking to a group and said the new church is a place to be transparent with people you trust. Savage also addressed the controversy that led to the end of his tenure at Highpoint Church.
“It’s not hard to find out what I’ve done wrong. Just Google my name, it’s out there. It’s not hard to figure it out. And here’s the thing, we all have our story, mine just got national news coverage,” he said.
Jules Woodson first spoke to WMC Action News 5 in January of 2018.
“I was sexually assaulted by my youth pastor when I was 17 years old,” Woodson said.
Woodson said Savage drove her home after a church event in 1998 and took her to an empty road where he assaulted her. Woodson said she told leaders at the Texas church, but they didn’t call the police or call her parents, instead allowing Savage to resign.
Highpoint Church in Memphis put Savage on leave and brought in a third party to investigate. But Savage ultimately stepped away from his post in March of 2018, saying his inappropriate relationship with Jules was immoral and abuse of power.
Highpoint leadership said in a message online leaders were “defensive rather than empathetic” when Jules Woodson initially came forward.
Woodson released a lengthy statement to WMC Action News 5 on Tuesday regarding Savage entering the ministry again.
As Andy Savage’s victim, I find it to be a gross injustice that he is making his way back into the pulpit by starting his own church. In his speech which was published online, he totes a very manipulative premise that he, just like all of us, are broken people in need of grace. While it is true that we are all sinners and God’s grace is amazing and available to us, we did not all sexually assault a minor in our care. Morally, ethically, and biblically he has disqualified himself from the role of pastor. Him returning to the pulpit sets a dangerous precedent within our churches that shows wolves posing as shepherds can be protected by religion and once again have power over the vulnerable.
WMC Action News 5 reached out to Savage multiple times Tuesday but did not hear back within press time.
A “Grace Valley Memphis” website for the church, found here, appears to be collecting information for future parishioners.
Woodson said Texas authorities told her the statute of limitations had passed for any potential charges against Savage.
