Embattled Memphis pastor Andy Savage files state documents to set up new church

As Andy Savage’s victim, I find it to be a gross injustice that he is making his way back into the pulpit by starting his own church. In his speech which was published online, he totes a very manipulative premise that he, just like all of us, are broken people in need of grace. While it is true that we are all sinners and God’s grace is amazing and available to us, we did not all sexually assault a minor in our care. Morally, ethically, and biblically he has disqualified himself from the role of pastor. Him returning to the pulpit sets a dangerous precedent within our churches that shows wolves posing as shepherds can be protected by religion and once again have power over the vulnerable.