First African American woman crowned Miss Mississippi USA 2020

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Young women in Mississippi gathered at the Horseshoe Casino and Resort to compete for the titles of Miss Mississippi USA and Miss Mississippi Teen USA on Saturday.
Aysa Branch, a student at Ole Miss from Booneville, was crowned as the first African American Miss Mississippi USA.
She will advance to the 2020 Miss USA competition that will be nationally televised in the spring.
Zoe Bigham, from Maben, was named Miss Mississippi Teen USA.
Pageant officials are now accepting applications for next year’s pageant. Applications can be found at http://www.missmississippiusa.com under the apply now tab.
Goodluck Aysa!
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.