High school coach arrested, accused of trafficking steroids

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A high school football coach has been sidelined following his arrest on drug trafficking charges.
Paragould police arrested 29-year-old Dex Gardner after receiving a tip from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol that it had seized a shipment of 1,800 grams of steroids and testosterone addressed to Gardner.
After a U.S. postal inspector delivered the package on Oct. 23, police executed a search warrant at Gardner’s address.
According to the probable cause affidavit, officers found the drugs as well as drug paraphernalia used to package controlled substances.
Investigators also reported finding two loaded syringes, hydrocodone, foil bags, and shipping labels and containers.
On Friday, Oct. 25, Greene County District Judge Dan Stidham found probable cause to charge Gardner with conspiracy to traffic a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stidham set his bond at $75,000 cash-only. Gardner bonded out on Monday.
Gardner, who is an assistant football coach in the Gosnell School District, is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, according to Superintendent Bonard Mace.
He told Region 8 News the school is not aware at this time of any steroid use by the football players.
