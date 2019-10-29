Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder of elderly man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 26-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday in the second-degree murder of an elderly man who was robbed and assaulted on June 15, according to police records.
Investigators say Terrick Tabor went to the home of the 79-year-old victim in southwest Memphis to rob him. Tabor allegedly punched the man in the face causing him to hit his head. He then took his wallet and left the scene.
Tabor was later developed as a suspect in the case based on a description and information given to Memphis police from a witness who was on the scene at the time of the assault and robbery, according to an affidavit.
Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office says the victim went to the hospital after the incident and died two dies later from his injuries.
Tabor was sentenced to 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole on Tuesday.
