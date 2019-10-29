Memphis hosts inaugural housing summit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Agencies and organizations from across Memphis came together Tuesday searching for solutions to Memphis’ housing needs. The all-day Housing Summit hosted by the City of Memphis brought together those who can find those solutions.
Memphis is a city of more than 650,000 people living across 342 square miles. With the sprawling geography and residents living in each corner of the city it poses challenges for city officials to keep up with all of the housing needs.
“We want to have a shared understanding of what our issues are and we also want to come to some conclusions on what some of our strategies can be to address those challenges,” said Paul Young, director of Housing & Community Development.
The city’s housing summit Tuesday brought together developers, philanthropists and local experts for the first time to tackle the city’s housing challenges head on. Discussion included gentrification in the city, the affordable housing gap and the impact housing plays on health.
“I think it’s eye opening for many of the participants and I think it’s encouraging to know that their are some wins that we can use to help blaze a path forward,” said Young.
One of the big issues, creating more affordable housing for Memphians. Projects like Tillman Cove and South City are a start to the shortage solution.
“We want to see that type of synergy and collaboration happen on a broader scale so we feel like we have a play book, we have some small wins but we need to take it to a broader scale,” said Young.
According to Young, roughly 38,000 families live below 30 percent of Memphis’ median income which is roughly $24,000 for a family of four. Right now, Young says, only 13,000 units are available at a price point those families can afford.
“People sometimes get caught up in the day to day and kind of see all of the challenges in front of us that it gives everybody a chance to see what the city, what partners are doing to make improvements to protect and promote affordability,” said Ashley Cash, administrator of the Office of Comprehensive Planning.
Transportation was another major topic of discussion. There were talks Tuesday of including MATA bus stops as part of all new developments in Memphis.
