More clouds, rain on the way

Clouds will continue to linger across the Mid-South this afternoon and some spotty drizzle will be possible. Highs will reach 60-65 with northeast wind 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain or thunder late. Lows in the upper 50s. Rain chance 60%. Wind northeast 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms will be likely. Severe weather chances are low with this system. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. Wind south 5-10 mph. Temperatures will drop into the 40s Wednesday night with more rain likely late.
HALLOWEEN: Rain will be likely in the morning, then taper off in the afternoon. It should be dry but cold and breezy for trick-or-treaters Thursday evening. Temperatures will drop into the 40s during the day with 30s by Thursday afternoon or evening. Overnight lows will drop to the low to mid 30s behind the front, so frost will be possible Friday morning.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the 50s. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s Friday night with a clear sky.
WEEKEND: It will be dry and sunny over the weekend, but it will also be cold. Highs will only climb to the mid to upper 50s and lows will be in the lower to mid 30s. Frost will be possible on Saturday and Sunday morning.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
