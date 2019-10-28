More rain coming followed by the coldest air of the season

THIS WEEK: A few peeks of sunshine will be possible tomorrow but most of the day and the area will have a considerable amount of cloud cover. Wednesday will begin with rain followed by a break during the afternoon and early evening then more rain and possibly a few thunderstorms Wednesday night. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with lows only in the lower 60s. Rain is likely Thursday morning and ending around midday. Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s during the afternoon and end up in the mid 30s that night. Patchy to widespread frost is likely Friday morning followed by a mostly sunny day with afternoon highs only in the lower 50s and overnight lows again in the mid 30s with more frost likely by Saturday morning.