MPD: Beale Street bucket drummer arrested after police attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he attacked an officer on Beale Street Monday night.
According to an arrest affidavit, Alonzo Lomax, 52, was drumming on a bucket when an officer observed he was trying to collect money for his performance and was in violation of a city ordinance.
Police say the officer and Lomax have had previous dealings with one another prior to this incident for the same violation.
The officer approached Lomax and advised that he was breaking the law. The 52-year-old then kicked one of his buckets towards the officer hitting his leg, according to the affidavit.
Lomax became aggressive with officers on the scene and was told he was being arrested. He allegedly refused arrest and wrestled with officers until he was handcuffed and put into a squad car.
He faces charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
