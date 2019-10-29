MPD: Suspect wanted in Malco Studio robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are in search of man suspected in the robbery of Malco Studio on the Square on Friday morning.
Surveillance video shows the suspect entering the business before the robbery took place and leaving the scene.
Officers arrived on the scene where they were told the suspect entered the business with a firearm demanding money from the safe around 11:15 a.m.
Police say the suspect then left the business with an undetermined amount of money and took the victim’s vehicle. He was last seen leaving the scene traveling westbound.
The man is described as a male 5 feet 8 inches tall, 35 to 45 years old, light complexion, medium build, wearing a gray hat along with gray clothing and black shoes.
If you have any information regarding this case please contact Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers website.
