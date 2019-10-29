MPD: Woman wanted in road rage aggravated assault incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is in search of woman suspected in an aggravated assault investigation that stemmed from a road rage incident on Oct. 16.
Officers responded to an aggravated assault call at the Mapco on Jackson Avenue where the victim told police he honked his horn at an unknown driver ahead of him. The suspect, driving a blue Toyota, then followed the victim to the gas station.
According to MPD, the suspect followed the victim into the store waving and pointing the gun at the victim.
The suspect left the scene before officer arrived and no arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.
Any information regarding this case can be reported anonymously online at http://www.crimestopmem.org or call 528-CASH.
