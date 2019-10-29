New task force to focus on revitalization of Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Members have been selected for a new task force that will focus on revitalizing the Orange Mound neighborhood.
The Shelby County Commission approved the task force last week. WMC received the list of members Tuesday.
Task force members include business owners, educators, community leaders and homeowners.
Elected officials will meet with members of government, homeowners, developers and others to figure out how to combat blight in Orange Mound.
“We’ve got all walks of life to figure out how can we identify grants, identify revenue or just what would the recommendation be out of the committee to see how can we put some of these homes back on the roll or how can we better that community,” said Melvin Burgess, Shelby County property assessor.
The Orange Mound Initiative Task Force will have its first meeting Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m.
