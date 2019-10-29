Police release sketch of suspect who stabbed nurse practitioner outside mental health clinic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington police have released a sketch of a man accused of repeatedly stabbing a health care worker earlier this month.
Police say it happened Oct. 7 at Professional Care Services on Navy Road. The woman just arrived at the clinic when she said she was attacked by an unshaven black man between the ages of 30 and 40 years old. He was about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build and wearing a green hoodie.
Police say the victim helped officers develop the sketch. The suspect is believed to be in a newer model white Nissan Altima or Maxima.
The victim was a nurse practitioner at the mental health clinic. She went to the hospital with serious injuries.
It’s not clear if the suspect was a patient at the facility.
If you recognize the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or Millington police at (901) 873-5600.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.