Rain and a major cool down this week

It's cloudy this morning with temperatures in the 50s. Patchy drizzle will be possible, but most of the area will remain dry. Highs today will climb to the lower 60s this afternoon. Rain will arrive after midnight and make for a wet day on Wednesday.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 64. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60% after midnight. Low: 57. Winds northeast at 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front will approach the Mid-South on Wednesday, which will give us a high chance for rain. The first round will be early Wednesday morning, then we will have a few dry hours in the afternoon. Rain will again move through late Wednesday night into early Thursday. A few thunderstorms with gusty winds will be possible that evening. Rainfall totals will range from 1 to 3 inches. Rain will move out late afternoon Thursday, so it will be dry for trick-or-treaters on Thursday evening. Highs will be in the upper 60s Wednesday, but temperatures will drop significantly behind the front. Highs will only be in the 40s Thursday and lows will be in the 30s. Frost will be possible Friday morning.
WEEKEND: We will have our coldest weather so far this season over the weekend. It will be dry and sunny. Highs will only climb to the mid to upper 50s and lows will be in the lower to mid 30s. Frost will also be possible on Saturday and Sunday morning.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB