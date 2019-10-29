Rain and a major cool down this week

REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front will approach the Mid-South on Wednesday, which will give us a high chance for rain. The first round will be early Wednesday morning, then we will have a few dry hours in the afternoon. Rain will again move through late Wednesday night into early Thursday. A few thunderstorms with gusty winds will be possible that evening. Rainfall totals will range from 1 to 3 inches. Rain will move out late afternoon Thursday, so it will be dry for trick-or-treaters on Thursday evening. Highs will be in the upper 60s Wednesday, but temperatures will drop significantly behind the front. Highs will only be in the 40s Thursday and lows will be in the 30s. Frost will be possible Friday morning.