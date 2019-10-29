State of housing in Memphis center of discussion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While in Memphis earlier this month, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson called a lack of affordable housing in the U.S. a crisis.
Tuesday, Memphis and Shelby County leaders will talk about the state of housing in the Bluff City.
Carson said Memphis is on the right track despite the crisis.
According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, there were just under 50,000 extremely low income renter households in 2017, and just 16,000 affordable and available rental homes.
Carson said the public housing crisis is due to an aging baby boomer population, deteriorating public housing and the rising cost of living.
The Memphis Housing Authority said grants have helped make upgrades to the city's public housing.
The summit will get underway at 8 a.m. at Memphis Botanic Garden.
