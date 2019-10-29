3 families displaced following apartment fire in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three families have been displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment building near East McLemore Avenue Tuesday morning.
Memphis Fire Department responded to an alarm around 9:40 a.m. where they saw smoke coming from the two-story, wood-frame building. The fire was under control within minutes, according to MFD.
Fire investigators determined the fire started due to an electrical malfunction at the meter box on the outside of the building. Firefighters say there was a working smoke alarm in the residence.
Four units were left with fire, smoke and water damage, totaling to about $10,000 in structural damages.
Red Cross has provided assistance for the families affected.
