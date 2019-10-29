Tracking a cold front that brings a big change in the pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Rain Late Wind: NE 5-10 Low: 58
WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers Wind: NE 5-10
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain & T’storms Wind: NW 5-15 Low: 41
THIS WEEK: Rain will be likely during the early morning tomorrow and again during the evening into the overnight hours. Rain will end by midday Thursday with afternoon temperatures only reaching the mid 40s and overnight lows falling into the lower 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Frost is possible Saturday morning followed by a mostly sunny day with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Frost is again possible Sunday morning with skies again mostly sunny during the day and highs in the mid 50s with lows in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
