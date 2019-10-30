Affidavit: Drunk driver hits MPD patrol car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Cordova man has been accused of hitting a Memphis Police patrol car while driving under the influence.
Monday night, two officers were on a traffic stop in marked squad cars at Jackson and Kallaher Avenue.
Both officers were at the rear of the patrol car, issuing the driver a citation when a gray Nissan Altima hit the driver’s side of the patrol car, narrowly missing one of the officers.
It also caused the passenger side mirror of the Altima to fall off. The Altima then continued to drive without making any attempt to stop.
Officers cleared the initial traffic stop and conducted one on the Nissan Altima at Jackson Avenue and Farmville Road.
When officers made contact with 47-year-old Kevin Prestage, they smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath.
Police say he had incredibly glassy eyes and his speech was slurred to the point he was unable to formulate a complete sentence.
Officers made Prestage step out of the car and he was unable to stand by himself.
He initially told police he had not been drinking, then he said he drank whiskey an hour before.
Prestage said he couldn’t remember where he was drinking but told officers he was trying to get to his home in Cordova, even though he was driving the opposite way.
He was then taken into custody.
Prestage is charged with vehicle operation/approach of emergency vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence, public intoxication and reckless driving.
