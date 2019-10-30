Beale Street businesses boasting GameDay specials

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday is a big day for Memphis sports as ESPN’s College GameDay comes to the Bluff City for the first time for Tigers football.
Memphis goes head-to-head with SMU at 6:30 p.m. at the Liberty Bowl, but the fun starts early with the GameDay broadcast on Beale Street.
Beale Street businesses are gearing up for an early morning too with GameDay specials, including drinks, food and gear.
The Bluff City edition of College GameDay is from 8 to 11 a.m., but fans will arrive at Beale Street hours earlier. Some 4,000 parking spots are being made available at FedExForum, according to Mayor Jim Strickland, and buses will transport students from Tiger Lane to Beale starting at 5:30 a.m.
Memphis’ Main Street Trolley service is also starting early at 7 a.m.
Tickets are still available for the time being, though it’s expected to be a sellout game. Memphis is offering a $9.01 ticket flash sale. Go to www.GoTigersGoTix.com and enter the promo code GAMEDAY before they sell out.
