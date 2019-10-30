Breakdown: Why the start of November usually brings frost

Breakdown: Why November will likely produce our first frost & freeze
By Sagay Galindo | October 30, 2019 at 11:41 AM CDT - Updated October 30 at 11:41 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We have had plenty of ups and downs when it comes to temperatures but as we get into November, this month is usually where we start to get some pretty cold temperatures. The average monthly temperature in November last year 2018 was 56.4 for the high and 39.3 for the average low. November is not the coldest; that goes to January. It can be the start of some frigid nights.

Our first frost could be right around the corner. The forecast this week is already pointing to that potential. This would be on track with when we typically see our first fall frost. The chart below shows the average frost on November 2 but could be as late as December 1, which will not likely be the case.

The first frost and freeze are not always the same. A frost is when you can see a coating of ice on surfaces. Frost can sometimes form when the air temperatures are above freezing. The reason is the surface that it forms is at or below freezing. A freeze is when the air temperature drops below freezing. Quite often we get freezing temperatures and no frost.

