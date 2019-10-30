Breakdown: Why the start of November usually brings frost

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We have had plenty of ups and downs when it comes to temperatures but as we get into November, this month is usually where we start to get some pretty cold temperatures. The average monthly temperature in November last year 2018 was 56.4 for the high and 39.3 for the average low. November is not the coldest; that goes to January. It can be the start of some frigid nights.