Daylight saving time ending this weekend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s nearly time to “fall back.”
Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 3, at 2 a.m.
Before you go to bed Saturday night, be sure to set your clocks back one hour.
The only ones who won’t have to turn their clocks back are residents of Arizona and Hawaii.
Earlier this year, Arkansas lawmakers approved a resolution to “spring forward” permanently.
In drafting the proposal, the authors said “alternating between Central Daylight Time, also known as “daylight saving time,” and Central Standard Time is inconvenient and does not benefit the people of Arkansas.”
The measure needs approval from the federal government to be enacted.
Arkansas is not alone in wanting to change time.
USA Today says six other states—Alabama, Florida, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington--have approved legislation to make daylight saving time permanent.
