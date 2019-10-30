Florida inmate indicted in 2 Memphis rape cases from 1980s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - DNA evidence reveals a Florida man could be linked to two Memphis rapes more than 30 years old, according to the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office.
In 2017, Jimmy Love’s profile was entered into the national FBI database as part of the effort to end the Memphis and Shelby County rape kit backlog.
Love was serving a life sentence for various sex and violent crimes at a Florida prison where DNA swabs then confirmed he matched evidence in Memphis rape cases from 1986 and 1987.
The 54-year-old Memphis native was extradited to the city this week on two counts of aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery.
