Man arrested for carjacking attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers arrested a man they believe is responsible for a carjacking.
The victim told police he was driving when he pulled over in the area of Kimball Road and Patterson Street to pick up his phone that he'd dropped.
That's when, he said, he was hit in the back of the head by an unknown object and thrown to the ground.
Police said the suspect then tried to wrestle the man's keys away. A second man then stood over while the first suspect got into the car.
The victim told police he then jumped on the hood of his car to stop the man from driving away. After several minutes, he was thrown from the car and broke his ankle.
Police were able to locate the car two days later and arrested Normanda Oliver, who was identified as the man who took the keys and drove off in the car.
Oliver is charged with carjacking.
