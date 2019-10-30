Man charged with animal cruelty after police find dead, malnourished dogs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man was arrested after police found several dogs dead and malnourished at his home.
Officers were called to a home on Zanone Avenue on Wednesday and found three malnourished dogs and a dead dog in the back yard.
Officers also found another malnourished dog and another dead dog inside the home.
One of the dogs needed to be rushed into surgery from an attack from another one of the dogs, according to a police report.
Investigators said Dallas Anderson was responsible for the dogs and failed to give them adequate food and water.
Anderson is charged with cruelty to animals.
