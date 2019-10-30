Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church hosts 2019 Freedom Award Student Forum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the National Civil Rights Museum prepares to honor this year's Freedom Award recipients, thousands of Shelby County students got the chance to hear from the nominees about their experience as activists.
More than 2,000 students filled the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church for the annual Freedom Award Student Forum Wednesday.
Honorees Hafsat Abiola, Gloria Steinem and John Legend took the stage to talk about their passions and offer advice to our younger generation.
The students even had a chance to ask their own questions.
“I do spend most of my time making music, but I don't think of my activism as separate from being an artist and me being a creative person in the world. I'm trying to create a better world, and hopefully we can all do that together,” said John Legend, honoree.
“I celebrate what we are going to do to make this world a better place,” said Hafsat Abiola, honoree.
“We are meant to be the way we are right now, thanks to Dr. King and this space, and you are taking time out of your lives to be here. We are meant to be in a circle. We’re in the same space, we can tell our stories and listen to other people’s stories,” said Gloria Steinem, honoree.
