Police: Man arrested after pistol-whipping, shooting victim during robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County man is facing several charges after police say pistol-whipped and shot another man in an attempt to rob him.
Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of West Hillview Tuesday night, where a man reported he had been robbed by two individuals with pistols and their faces covered by bandanas.
The victim said they demanded his bags and when he refused, they hit him in the head with a pistol and fired two shots in the air. He gave the individuals his bags and when he followed them to request his keys they shot again, hitting him in the leg. He was taken to Regional One to be treated.
While on the scene, officers saw a man holding a backpack with a bandana around his neck, quickly walking away.
Officers detained the man who was identified as James Carr. They asked Carr if he had anything on him and he said he had weed in the backpack.
Police then found the victim’s property in the backpack, including a wallet with his ID. Officers also found baggies of marijuana and Oxycodone pills.
Carr is charged with aggravated robbery, convicted felon in possession of a weapon, employing firearm during commission of dangerous felony and possession of controlled substances.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.