Rain will give way to colder air for Halloween

Rain will taper off for a bit this afternoon with more on the way by evening. Highs will only be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Wind northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Rain off and on. Lows around 40 by morning. It will be breezy late. Rain chance 80%. Wind northwest 5-15 mph.
HALLOWEEN: A stray shower possible before sunrise, otherwise, mostly cloudy in the morning. Sunshine will break out in the afternoon. It should be dry but cold and windy for trick-or-treating Thursday evening. Highs will only reach the mid 40s during the day with 30s by evening. Overnight lows will drop to the low 30s behind the front, so frost will be possible Friday morning.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the low 50s. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s Friday night with a clear sky.
WEEKEND: It will be dry and sunny over the weekend, but it will also be cold. Highs will only climb to the mid to upper 50s and lows will be in the lower to mid 30s. Frost will be possible on Saturday and Sunday morning.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.