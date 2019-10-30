Rainy day ahead, cold air coming

On and off rain will continue from this morning into this evening. It will be a wet morning commute with light rain across much of the area. There will be breaks in the rain, especially this afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 60s and lows tonight will drop to the lower 40s. Some heavy rain with thunderstorms will be possible overnight.
TODAY: Cloudy. 80%. High: 64. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 90%. Low: 41. Winds northwest at 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: A few showers will still be possible early Thursday morning, but rain will be east of the area around noon. It will be dry and cold for trick-or-treaters on Thursday evening. Behind the cold front, highs will only be in the 40s Thursday and lows will be in the 30s. Frost will be likely Friday morning.
WEEKEND: We will have a chilly Fall weekend. Highs will only climb to the lower to mid 50s and lows will be in the lower to mid 30s. Frost will also be possible on Saturday and Sunday morning.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB