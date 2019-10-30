SCS approves video conferencing to help with teacher shortage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County School Board approved a temporary measure to get more certified teachers into classrooms.
A new video conference method of teaching could help SCS fill hundreds of job vacancies that pop up every year.
Currently, SCS has about 115 instructional vacancies, with seven of those spots for Tennessee state certified teachers.
The Shelby County School Board approved a contract with Proximity Learning to fill those seven spots.
SCS Human Resources said the method provides a live webcam and microphone so students can talk directly to the teacher.
A classroom facilitator would be in the classroom to monitor student behavior and attendance.
The partnership is temporary. The $800,000 contract is for one year.
Workers said this is the only immediate option to address the increasing teacher shortage.
