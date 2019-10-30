Southwest Early College High School to remain open following SCS school board vote

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools has finally decided the fate of Southwest Early College High School after the charter school’s future came into question during an investigation.
Tuesday night Shelby County school board decided to amend the motion and allow the charter to remain operating until May.
Southwest’s future became a topic of discussion when an investigation found the school employed unlicensed teachers and failed to provide special needs students with necessary resources. The school also lost its partnership with Southwest Tennessee Community College.
Last month, education groups and parents protested outside the school, concerned staffing issues were hurting students.
