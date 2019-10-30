Trio to be honored for 2019 NCRM Freedom Awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday night is the 2019 National Civil Rights Museum Freedom Awards in Memphis, and three people will be honored for their contributions to civil and human rights.
This year's honorees are Hafsat Abiola, Gloria Steinem and John Legend. They'll be honored at 7:30 p.m. at the Orpheum.
Abiola is a Nigerian human and civil rights activist and president of Women in Africa.
Steinem is a writer, political activist and feminist organizer.
Legend is an award-winning musician and founder of the Show Me Campaign, which works to give disadvantaged children access to quality education and end the school-to-prison pipeline.
There will be some road closures around the event starting at 6 a.m. These include: 2nd and Beale, 2nd and MLK Jr., South Main and MLK Jr., South Main and Peabody Place, South Front and MLK Jr., and South Front and Beale. Those will re-open at 10 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.